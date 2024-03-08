NHIDC Invites Tender for Restoration and Repair of Yongmong to Longching - 2024_NHIDC_799053_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Restoration and Repair of Yongmong to Longching and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Restoration and Repair of Yongmong to Longching and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Restoration and Repair of Yongmong to Longching.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_799053_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Restoration And Repair Of Yongmong To Longching To Mon Town Mon District Chainage 52.000 Km To 130.800 Km- In The State Of Nagaland In The Fy-2023-24 Percentage Rate And Work Order Basis.

Description: restoration and repair ylm 797001 : ro- kohima open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 20.32 CR.

EMD: INR 41.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 06-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 27-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-03-2024

Opening Date: 28-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Director P

Contact Address: Executive Director (P), RO Kohima, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. PWD Rest House, PWD Colony, Kohima, Nagaland-797001