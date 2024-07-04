NHIDC Invites Tender for Restoration And Repairs Of Existing Road Of Jurichhara-Bamanchara Section - NHIDCL/RO-Agt/W/T/Jurichhara-Bamancharai(Pkg-III)/321

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Restoration And Repairs Of Existing Road Of Jurichhara-Bamanchara Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Restoration And Repairs Of Existing Road Of Jurichhara-Bamanchara Section.

Tender Details

Reference No: NHIDCL/RO-Agt/W/T/Jurichhara-Bamancharai(Pkg-III)/321

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Request For Proposalfor Restoration And Repairs Of Existing Road Of Jurichhara-Bamanchara Section Of Nh-208 Between Design Chainage Km 54.100 To Km 55.600 (Existing Km 57.100 To Km 59.100) & Km 61.040 To Km 61.250 (Existing Km 65.500 To Km 65.750) [Total Existing Length=2250mtr. Against 670mtr. Delinked Portion) Under Risk And Cost Of The Epc Contractor In The State Of Tripura In The Fy 2024-25 On Item Rate Basis & Work Order Basis For Details Click Here.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.10 CR.

EMD: INR 2.21 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024

Opening Date: 16-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Tripura, India