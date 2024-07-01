NHIDC Invites Tender for Short Term Maintenance Contract Of Dimapur-Kohima Section On Nh-29 - 2024_NHIDC_814107_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Short Term Maintenance Contract Of Dimapur-Kohima Section On Nh-29 and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Short Term Maintenance Contract Of Dimapur-Kohima Section On Nh-29.
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_814107_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Short Term Maintenance Contract Of Dimapur-Kohima Section On Nh-29 From Old Chainage Km 134.650 To Km 134.800 New Chainage Km 31.462 To Km 31.612 Length 0.15 Km In The State Of Nagaland In Fy 2024-25 Percentage Rate And Work Order Basis
Description: stmc dimapur-kohima hill cutting 797001 : nhidcl ro- kohimaopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 6.95 CR.
EMD: INR 14.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 23-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 13-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 23-07-2024
Opening Date: 24-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): ED P
Contact Address: NHIDCL RO- Kohima