NHIDC Invites Tender for Special Repair And Rectification Of Damaged Embankment Slope - 2024_NHIDC_809633_1

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Special Repair And Rectification Of Damaged Embankment Slope.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_809633_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Special Repair And Rectification Of Damaged Embankment Slope From Km.19.57 To Km19.69 On Nh-17 Tulungia To Jogighopa Road Section In The State Of Assam Under Mnr Head In Fy-2024-25

Special Repair And Rectification Of Damaged Embankment Slope From Km.19.57 To Km19.69 On Nh-17 Tulungia To Jogighopa Road Section In The State Of Assam Under Mnr Head In Fy-2024-25

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.54 CR.

EMD: INR 11.09 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 10-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 05-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 10-06-2024

Opening Date: 11-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GM(P)

Contact Address: General Manager (P) National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Regional Office, 2nd Floor, Agnishanti Business Park, Opp. AGP Office GNB Road, Ambari, Guwahati- 78100