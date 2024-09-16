NHIDC invites tender for stmc of nh-39 new nh-02 from Kohima to mao stretch from km 185.540 to km 212.334 - 2024_NHIDC_825499_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for stmc of nh-39 new nh-02 from kohima to mao stretch from km 185.540 to km 212.334 and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a stmc of nh-39 new nh-02 from kohima to mao stretch from km 185.540 to km 212.334.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_825499_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: stmc of nh-39 new nh-02 from kohima to mao stretch from km 185.540 to km 212.334 length 26.794 km in the state of nagaland in the fy 2024-25 - percentage rate and work order basis

Description: stmc of nh-39 new nh-02 from kohima to mao stretch from km 185.540 to km 212.334 797001 : nhidcl, ro- kohimaopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.87 CR.

EMD: INR 10.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 10-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-09-2024

Opening Date: 25-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Director Project

Contact Address: RO- Kohima, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. PWD Rest House, PWD Colony, Kohima, Nagaland