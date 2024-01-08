NHIDCL Invites Tender for 4-Lane of Nh 37 From Design in Karimganj, Assam - 2024_NHIDC_789110_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for 4-Lane of Nh 37 From Design in Karimganj, Assam and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the for 4-Lane of Nh 37 From Design in Karimganj, Assam and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for the tender 4-Lane of Nh 37 From Design in Karimganj, Assam.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_789110_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: 4-L Of Nh 37 From Design Ch 0.000 On Nh -8 Near Karimganj To Design Chainage 14.250 Near Sutarkandi (Spur Connectivity To Indo/Bangladesh Border) Silchar-Churaibari Pkg-7 In The State Of Assam On Ham Mode
Description: nhidcl/assam /2023-24/s-c-7/ 788001 : assam open tende
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 423.00 CR.
EMD: INR 4.23 CR.
Document Fee: INR 59.00 Thousand
Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance
Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 06-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 05-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 23-01-2024
Last Date for Submission: 05-02-2024
Opening Date: 06-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo
Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi