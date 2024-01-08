NHIDCL Invites Tender for 4-Lane of Nh-8 Form Design in Assam - 2024_NHIDC_789109_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for 4-Lane Of Nh-8 Form Design in Assam and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the for 4-Lane Of Nh-8 Form Design in Assam and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for the for 4-Lane Of Nh-8 Form Design in Assam.
Tender Details
Reference No.: 2024_NHIDC_789109_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: 4-Lane Of Nh-8 Form Design Ch. 62.800 (Start Of Proposed Nilambazar/Cheragi Bypass) To Design Ch. 87.700 Near Chandkhira Village On Silchar-Churaibari Pkg-5 In The State Of Assam On Hybrid Annuity Mode
Description: nhidcl/assam /2023-2024/s-c-5/ 788001 : assam open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 776.29 CR.
EMD: INR 7.76 CR.
Document Fee: INR 94.40 Thousand
Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 06-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 05-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 23-01-2024
Last Date for Submission: 05-02-2024
Opening Date: 06-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo
Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi