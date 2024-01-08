NHIDCL Invites Tender for 4-Lane of Nh-8 Form Design in Assam - 2024_NHIDC_789109_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for 4-Lane Of Nh-8 Form Design in Assam and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDCL

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for the for 4-Lane Of Nh-8 Form Design in Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No.: 2024_NHIDC_789109_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: 4-Lane Of Nh-8 Form Design Ch. 62.800 (Start Of Proposed Nilambazar/Cheragi Bypass) To Design Ch. 87.700 Near Chandkhira Village On Silchar-Churaibari Pkg-5 In The State Of Assam On Hybrid Annuity Mode

Description: nhidcl/assam /2023-2024/s-c-5/ 788001 : assam open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 776.29 CR.

EMD: INR 7.76 CR.

Document Fee: INR 94.40 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 06-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 23-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-02-2024

Opening Date: 06-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo

Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi



