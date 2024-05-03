NHIDCL Invites Tender for Rfp For Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow Of Nh-37 (Old): Pkg-Ii - NHIDCL/Assam/NH-37/J-D-II/2024/

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Rfp For Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow Of Nh-37 (Old): Pkg-Ii and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Rfp For Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow Of Nh-37 (Old): Pkg-Ii.

Tender Details

Reference No: NHIDCL/Assam/NH-37/J-D-II/2024/…

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Rfp For Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow Of Nh-37 (Old): Pkg-Ii: Road Works From Km 501+800 To Km 514+800 (13.000 Km), Under Sardp- Ne, Under Epc Mode In The State Of Assam.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 72.56 CR.

EMD: INR 72.56 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 09-05-2024

Opening Date: 09-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India