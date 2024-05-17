NHIDCL Invites Tender for Rfp For Independent Engineer Services For 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section - NHIDCL/Assam/NH-37/HAM/IE/S-C/Pkg-I/2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Rfp For Independent Engineer Services For 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Rfp For Independent Engineer Services For 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section.

Tender Details

Reference No: NHIDCL/Assam/NH-37/HAM/IE/S-C/Pkg-I/2024

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Rfp For Independent Engineer Services For 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section Of Nh-37 From Design Chainage 0.000 (Near Isbt, Silchar Bypass) To Km. 15.970 (Kalinagar Pt I On Nh-37) In The State Of Assam On Ham Mode. Package –I (Length- 15.970 Km) Assam On Hybrid Annuity Mode. For Details Click Here

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 634.55 CR.

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 20-05-2024

Opening Date: 20-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Karimganj, Assam, India