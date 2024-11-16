NHM Invites Tender for Construction of Bphu at Raniganj Phc and Bagribari Model Hospital in Dhubri District- 2024_NHM_40293_2
About NHM
The National Health Mission envisages the attainment of universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality health care services in the State of Assam. A lot of efforts have been given to ensuring quality in services of health which is one of the important mandates under the National Health Mission. Another important aspect of NHM, Assam is the strengthening of community participation in the health service delivery system. Supportive supervision and monitoring system is an integral mandate of NHM, Assam. Generating demand by creating awareness is also given equal emphasis. NHM gives a lot of emphasis to reaching the unreached, viz. the population living in char and tea garden areas well as the urban slum. The ASHA program, considered to be the foundation of NHM, Assam is rendering laudable voluntary services covering all the villages and urban population.
About Tender
National Health Mission requests a proposal for the tenders for the
Construction of Bphu at Raniganj Phc and Bagribari Model Hospital in Dhubri District
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_NHM_40293_2
Tendering Authority: National Health Mission
Brief: construction of bphu at raniganj phc and bagribari model hospital in dhubri district under pm abhim for the fy 2025-26 under nhm, assam on turnkey basis group no-2 (2 nos. of scheme in dhubri district)
Description: construction of bphu at raniganj phc and bagribari model hospital in dhubri district under pm abhim for the fy 2025-26 under nhm, assam on turnkey basis group no-2 (2 nos. of scheme in dhubri district) 783301 : dhubri
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 1.00 CR.
EMD: INR 2.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 02-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-11-2024
Opening Date: 27-11-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Dhubri, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): MD, NHM, Assam
Contact Address: O/O MD, NHM, Assam