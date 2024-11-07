NHPC Invites Tender for Corrigendum: Repairing of Internal Bituminous Road from Nhpc Mor Zero Point to Powerhouse Gate - 2024_NHPC_830074_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Corrigendum: Repairing of Internal Bituminous Road from Nhpc Mor Zero Point to Powerhouse Gate and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Corrigendum: Repairing of Internal Bituminous Road from Nhpc Mor Zero Point to Powerhouse Gate and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.

About NHPCL

As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Corrigendum: Repairing of Internal Bituminous Road from Nhpc Mor Zero Point to Powerhouse Gate.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHPC_830074_1

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : repairing of internal bituminous road from nhpc mor zero point to power house gate rd 00 to rd 1750m at teesta v power station

Description: repairing of internal bituminous road from nhpc mor zero point to power house gate rd 00 to rd 1750m at teesta v power station 737134 : teesta v balutar open tender nhpc limited||teesta-v power station-nhpc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 59.92 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.20 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.18 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-11-2024

Opening Date: 21-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM Elect

Contact Address: Contract Division Teesta V Power Station Balutar Singtam Distt East Sikkim 737134