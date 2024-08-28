NHPC invites tender for purchase of consumable for two cummins make 500 kvadg sets installed at power house - GEM/2024/B/5256195

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the purchase of consumable for two cummins make 500 kvadg sets installed at power house and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.



About NHPCL

As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the purchase of consumable for two cummins make 500 kvadg sets installed at power house.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5256195

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: purchase of consumable for two cummins make 500 kvadg sets installed at power house - element lub oil part no. kit3238204 , element fuelfilter 3238493 , super by pass filter 3879488 ,element air cleaner part no-4020551 , element aircleaner part no-4020552 , inhibitor corrosion10ltrs part no. 3167218 10 ltrs , belt,v part no- 4913169 , switch coolant level 4072714 ,harness, wiring 4054744 , avr mx321 part no. e000-23212 , valvoline premium blue 7800 plus-1-210ltr-504626 , card for epcg panel for 500kva dg set-4083935 | quantity | 48 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 48

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 7.80 Lacs

EMD: INR 16.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 03-09-2024

Opening Date: 03-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA