NHPC Invites Tender for Purchase of Miscellaneous Stores - Pin Insulator Complete For 33kv, 33kv Composite Polymeric Disc Insulators - GEM/2024/B/5574848

About NHPCL

As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Purchase of Miscellaneous Stores - Pin Insulator Complete For 33kv, 33kv Composite Polymeric Disc Insulators.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5574848

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: purchase of miscellaneous stores - pin insulator complete for 33kv , 33kv composite polymeric disc insulators , gi heavy duty ball and socket hardwarefitting for 33kv by 11kv transmission line , cablejointing kit straight trhough for ht 33kv heatshrinkable 70 to 90 sq mm 3core xlpe cable , plastictarpauline of size 6mx6m , nylon rope 16mm , nylonrope 24mm , 33kv 1250 amp isolator in polymer withearth switch , chain pulley block cap 2ton x 3mtr ,crc rost flash 500 ml , 1100v heat shrinkable cablestraight through jointing kit for 25sqmm 3 and halfcore ug cable , 1100v heat shrinkable cablestraight through jointing kit for 35sqmm 3 and halfcore ug cable , 1100v heat shrinkable cablestraight through jointing kit for 50sqmm 3 and half core ug cable , 1100v heat shrinkable cablestraight through jointing kit for 70sqmm 3 and halfcore ug cable , lt cable termination joint kit 95 sqrmm heat shrink type , resin based scotchcast 450straight through jointing kit for 1100v 3 and half or 4core25 sq mm along with all accessories , resin basedscotchcast 450 straight through jointing kit for 1100v 3and half or 4core 50 sq mm along with all accessories. ,resin based scotchcast 450 straight through jointing kit for1100v 3 and half or 4core 70 sq mm along with allaccessories. , resin based scotchcast 450 straight throughjointing kit for 1100v 3 and half or 4core 95 sq mm alongwith all accessories , pvc insulation tape , aluminiumladder, self supporting, folding type withplatform at top, 12feet | quantity - 994 | msme exemption - yes | startup exemption - yes

Quantity: 994

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 8.24 Lacs

EMD: INR 17.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 26-11-2024

Opening Date: 26-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dhemaji, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA

