Tenders

NHPC invites tender for purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station - GEM/2024/B/5235572

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited Invites Tender for purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station.
NHPC invites tender for purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station - GEM/2024/B/5235572
Published on

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.


The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.

About NHPCL
As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5235572

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: purchase of spare parts of bhel make  transformers  forteesta v power station - kv hv gsu transformer  bushing  1600 a 600  ctlength oil to oil bhel , lv bushing 24 kv 10000a itemno 7 , buchholz relay 80nbitem no 26 , centrifugalpump 1200lpm item no 64 , magnetic oil gauge withlow level alarm for main conservatoritem no 12 ,oti 150 mm dia size item no 21 , wti 150 mm dia size itemno 22 , flexible joint 100  nb itemno  67 , flexiblejoint 80 nb itemno 67 , reflux valve item no 113 ,flexible separator aircell item no 211 , waterleakage detector item no 218 , rtd for wti , rtd foroti , complete set of gaskets for tank cover andfittings valves etc | quantity | 19 420 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 19

Description: purchase of spare parts of bhel  make transformers  forteesta v power station - itemno 22 ,  flexible joint 100 nb  item no 67 , flexiblejoint 80 nb itemno 67 , reflux valve item no 113 ,flexible separator aircell item no 211 , waterleakage detector item no 218 , rtd for wti , rtd foroti , complete set of gaskets for tank cover andfittings valves etc

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 94.89 Lacs    

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 06-09-2024

Opening Date: 06-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA

Attachment
PDF
151032899.pdf
Preview
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid
NHPC
Tender

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com