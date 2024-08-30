NHPC invites tender for purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station - GEM/2024/B/5235572

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.



About NHPCL

As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5235572

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station - kv hv gsu transformer bushing 1600 a 600 c tlength oil to oil bhel , lv bushing 24 kv 10000a itemno 7 , buchholz relay 80nbitem no 26 , centrifugalpump 1200lpm item no 64 , magnetic oil gauge withlow level alarm for main conservatoritem no 12 ,oti 150 mm dia size item no 21 , wti 150 mm dia size itemno 22 , flexible joint 100 nb itemno 67 , flexiblejoint 80 nb itemno 67 , reflux valve item no 113 ,flexible separator aircell item no 211 , waterleakage detector item no 218 , rtd for wti , rtd foroti , complete set of gaskets for tank cover andfittings valves etc | quantity | 19 420 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 19

Description: purchase of spare parts of bhel make transformers forteesta v power station - itemno 22 , flexible joint 100 nb itemno 67 , flexible joint 80 nb itemno 67 , reflux valve item no 113 , flexible separator aircell item no 211 , waterleakage detector item no 218 , rtd for wti , rtd foroti , complete set of gaskets for tank cover andfittings valves etc

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 94.89 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 06-09-2024

Opening Date: 06-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA