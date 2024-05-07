NHPC Invites Tender for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder - GEM/2024/B/4912682

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited



About NHPCL



As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4912682

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder - Radar Type Water Level Sensor Awlr , Radar Type Velocitysensor , Data Logger For Awlr Velocity Sensor , Batteryhealth Management System , Gsm Or Gprs Or 3g Or 4g Or5g Dual Sim Modem , Mounting Arrangement For Sensors ,Power And Related Accessories Smf Battery Bank, Battery Stand, Frp Enclosure , Hybrid Charger Solar And Ac Forabove Battery Bank , Providing Earthing Of Local Station ,Web Portal Dashboard For Viewing Current, , Installation,Commissioning, Testing , Amc Charges For The Installedsystem | Quantity | 14 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes

Description: supply installation testing and commissioning of automaticwater level recorder - stand, frp enclosure , hybrid charger solar and ac forabove battery bank , providing earthing of local station ,web portal dashboard for viewing current, , installation,commissioning, testing , amc charges for the installedsystem

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 27.14 Lacs

EMD: INR 54.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 18-05-2024

Opening Date: 18-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power Hydro Power