Tenders

NHPC Invites Tender for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder - GEM/2024/B/4912682

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited Invites Tender for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder.
NHPC Invites Tender for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder - GEM/2024/B/4912682

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited


The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of Automaticwater Level Recorder and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

About NHPCL


As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4912682

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning  Of Automaticwater  Level Recorder - Radar Type Water Level Sensor  Awlr ,  Radar Type Velocitysensor ,  Data Logger For  Awlr Velocity Sensor ,  Batteryhealth Management System , Gsm Or Gprs Or 3g Or 4g Or5g Dual Sim Modem , Mounting Arrangement For Sensors ,Power And Related Accessories Smf Battery Bank, Battery Stand, Frp Enclosure ,  Hybrid Charger Solar  And Ac  Forabove Battery Bank ,  Providing  Earthing Of Local Station ,Web Portal Dashboard For Viewing Current, , Installation,Commissioning, Testing , Amc Charges For The Installedsystem | Quantity | 14 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes

Description: supply installation testing and  commissioning  of automaticwater level recorder - stand, frp enclosure ,  hybrid charger solar and ac forabove battery bank , providing earthing of local station ,web portal dashboard for viewing current, , installation,commissioning, testing , amc charges for the installedsystem

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 27.14 Lacs    

EMD: INR 54.00 Thousand    

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 18-05-2024

Opening Date: 18-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power Hydro Power

Attachment
PDF
144240513.pdf
Preview
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
NHPC
Tender

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com