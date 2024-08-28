Tenders

NHPC invites tender for supply of - insect killer|quantity|2 - msme exemption|yes - startup exemption | yes - GEM/2024/B/5324353

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited Invites Tender for supply of - insect killer|quantity|2 - msme exemption|yes - startup exemption | yes.
NHPC invites tender for supply of - insect killer|quantity|2 - msme exemption|yes - startup exemption | yes - GEM/2024/B/5324353
Published on

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the supply of - insect killer|quantity|2 - msme exemption|yes - startup exemption | yes and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.


The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the supply of - insect killer|quantity|2 - msme exemption|yes - startup exemption | yes and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.

About NHPCL
As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the supply of - insect killer|quantity|2 - msme exemption|yes - startup exemption | yes.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5324353

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: supply of - insect killer  | quantity | 2 - msme exemption | yes - startup exemption | yes

Quantity: 2

Description: insect killer 

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 10.80 Thousand    

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 14-09-2024

Opening Date: 14-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power Hydro Power

Attachment
PDF
150959576 (1).pdf
Preview
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid
NHPC
Tender

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com