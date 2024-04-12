NHPCL Invites Tender for Purchase Of Consumable 2x500 Kva Cummins Make Dg Sets - Element Lub Oil Part No. Kit3238204 , Element Fuelfilter 3238493 - GEM/2024/B/4427353

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Purchase Of Consumable 2x500 Kva Cummins Make Dg Sets - Element Lub Oil Part No. Kit3238204 , Element Fuelfilter 3238493 and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.
As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.
National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Purchase Of Consumable 2x500 Kva Cummins Make Dg Sets - Element Lub Oil Part No. Kit3238204 , Element Fuelfilter 3238493.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4427353
Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Purchase Of Consumable 2x500 Kva Cummins Make Dg Sets - Element Lub Oil Part No. Kit3238204 , Element Fuelfilter 3238493 , Super By Pass Filter 3879488 ,Element Air Cleaner Part No-4020551 , Element Aircleaner Part No-4020552 , Inhibitor Corrosion10ltrs Part No.3167218 10 Ltrs , Belt,V Part No- 4913169 , Switch Coolant Level 4072714 , Harness,Wiring 4054744 , Avr Mx321 Part No. E000-23212 , Valvoline Premium Blue 7800 Plus-1-210ltr-504626 , Card For Epcg Panel For 500kva Dg Set-4083935 | Quantity | 48 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes
Description: purchase of consumable 2x500 kva cummins make dg sets - 4913169 , switch coolant level 4072714 ,harness,wiring 4054744 , avr mx321 part no. e000-23212 , valvoline premium blue 7800 plus-1-210ltr-504626 , card for epcg panel for 500kva dg set-4083935
Key Values *
EMD: INR 16.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 23-04-2024
Opening Date: 23-04-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA