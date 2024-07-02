NIT Invites Tender for Exterior And Common Area Painting Work - 2024_NS_813643_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Exterior And Common Area Painting Work At Old Ltd Building Nit Silchar and other online tender notices published by the National Institute Of Technology.
National Institute Of Technology Silchar is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar.
National Institute Of Technology requests a proposal for the tenders for the Exterior And Common Area Painting Work At Old Ltd Building Nit Silchar.
Reference No: 2024_NS_813643_1
Tendering Authority: National Institute Of Technology
Description: exterior and common area painting work at old ltd building nit silchar 788010 : nit silchar
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.01 CR.
EMD: INR 4.02 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 08-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-07-2024
Opening Date: 09-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Registrar
Contact Address: NIT Silchar