NIT Invites Tender for Exterior And Common Area Painting Work - 2024_NS_813643_1

About National Institute Of Technology, Silchar

National Institute Of Technology Silchar is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar.

About Tender

National Institute Of Technology requests a proposal for the tenders for the Exterior And Common Area Painting Work At Old Ltd Building Nit Silchar.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NS_813643_1

Tendering Authority: National Institute Of Technology

Brief: Exterior And Common Area Painting Work At Old Ltd Building Nit Silchar

Description: exterior and common area painting work at old ltd building nit silchar 788010 : nit silchar

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.01 CR.

EMD: INR 4.02 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-07-2024

Opening Date: 09-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Registrar

Contact Address: NIT Silchar

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.