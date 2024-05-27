Northeast Frontier Railway Invites Tender for Fkg- Construction Of Rpf/Op/Fkg Office Building - 01-TSK-ENGG-26-2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Fkg- Construction Of Rpf/Op/Fkg Office Building and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Fkg- Construction Of Rpf/Op/Fkg Office Building.

Tender Details

Reference No: 01-TSK-ENGG-26-2024

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: At Fkg- Construction Of Rpf/Op/Fkg Office Building.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.32 CR.

EMD: INR 2.16 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 17-06-2024

Opening Date: 17-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India