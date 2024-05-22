NRL Invites Tender for Facility Management Services - Lump Sum Based - Commercial; Housekeeping - GEM/2024/B/4966038

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Facility Management Services - Lump Sum Based - Commercial; Housekeeping and other online tender notices published by the Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Facility Management Services - Lump Sum Based - Commercial; Housekeeping and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

About NRL

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) was established as a Company on 22nd April 1993 in accordance with the provisions made in the historic Assam Accord signed on 15th August 1985. The 3 MMTPA Refinery was dedicated to the nation by former Prime Minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 9th July, 1999. NRL has been able to display credible performance since commencement of commercial production in October 2000. With its concern, commitment and contribution to socio-economic development of the state of Assam and North East India, it is considered as one of the glowing manifestations of successful business enterprise in the region, with its footprints across the globe where its products, specially Paraffin Wax continue to be exported.

About Tender

Numaligarh Refinery Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Facility Management Services - Lump Sum Based - Commercial; Housekeeping.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4966038

Tendering Authority: Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Brief: Facility Management Services - Lump Sum Based - Commercial; Housekeeping, O&M Of Electrical Work, O&M Of Mechanical Work, O&M Of Civil Work, Horticulture Services, Undefined; Cost Of Consumable To Be Reimbursed To Service Provider On Actual- Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes

Description: mechanical work, o&m of civil work, horticulture services, undefined; cost of consumable to be reimbursed to serviceprovider on actual

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 74.26 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.56 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 04-06-2024

Opening Date: 04-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas NUMALIGARH REFINERY Limited