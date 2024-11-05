NTPC Invites Tender for Supply and Application of Electrical Insulation Paints for Ht Lt Swgr Floors - GEM/2024/B/5568108

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply and Application of Electrical Insulation Paints for Ht Lt Swgr Floors and other online tender notices published by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited.

About NTPC

NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, is an Indian public sector undertaking. It engaged in generation of electricity and allied activities. It is a statutory corporation incorporated under the Companies Act 1956 and is under the ownership of Ministry of Power, Government of India. The headquarters of the company is situated at New Delhi. NTPC's core function is the generation and distribution of electricity to State Electricity Boards in India. The body also undertakes consultancy and turnkey project contracts that involve engineering, project management, construction management, and operation and management of power plants.

About Tender

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply and Application of Electrical Insulation Paints for Ht Lt Swgr Floors.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5568108

Tendering Authority: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

Brief: 200136845 supply and application of electrical insulation paints for ht lt swgr floors ht lt poles in township and plant premises for ntpc bongaigaon | msme exemption - no | startup exemption - no

Quantity: 1

Description: swgr floors ht lt poles in township and plant premises for ntpc bongaigaon

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 19.22 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 12-11-2024

Opening Date: 12-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA