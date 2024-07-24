OIL, Assam Invites Tender for Supply of Server, San Storage, Tape Library, Nas Server Foroil’ S On-Premises Backup Infrastructure - GEM/2024/B/5054278

The Sentinel provides latest updates for Supply of Server, San Storage, Tape Library, Nas Server Foroil’ S On-Premises Backup Infrastructure and other online tender notices published by Oil India Limited.

About OIL

Oil India Limited (OIL) is the second largest government owned hydrocarbon exploration and production corporation. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, with its operational headquarters in Duliajan, Assam, India. The corporation is a Navratna with its offices in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Guwahati and Jodhpur. OIL is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of liquid petroleum gas. The company's history spans the discovery of crude oil in India in the year 1889, this was second in the World in the far east of India at Digboi and Naharkatiya, Assam to its present status as a fully integrated upstream petroleum company presently operating in more than 9 locations overseas. Recently, OIL acquired majority shares in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. , thus making NRL a subsidiary of OIL.

About Tender

Oil India Limited (OIL) requests a proposal for the tenders for Supply of Server, San Storage, Tape Library, Nas Server Foroil’ S On-Premises Backup Infrastructure.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5054278

Tendering Authority: Oil India Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Of - Supply Of Server, San Storage, Tape Library, Nas Server Foroil’ S On-Premises Backup Infrastructure | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No Quantity

1

Description: supply of server, san storage, tape library, nas server foroil’ s on-premises backup infrastructure

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 7.51 CR.

EMD: INR 15.01 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 07-08-2024

Opening Date: 07-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Duliajan, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas OIL INDIA Limited