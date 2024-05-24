ONGC Invites Tender for Civil Works Required For Work Over Operations In The Various Drill Sites Of Tripura - 2024_ONGC_196184_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Civil Works Required For Work Over Operations In The Various Drill Sites Of Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

About ONGC

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. It was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The company is one of the largest oil and gas producers in India and is responsible for around 70% of the country's crude oil production and 62% of its natural gas production. ONGC operates in India and abroad, with projects in 17 countries.

ONGC's major subsidiaries include ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), which is the company's international arm for upstream operations, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), which is a subsidiary company that is involved in refining and petrochemicals. ONGC is also involved in various social and environmental initiatives, including the promotion of renewable energy, water conservation, and sanitation. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its contribution to the oil and gas sector and its sustainable development initiatives.

About Tender

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited requests a proposal for Civil Works Required For Work Over Operations In The Various Drill Sites Of Tripura.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ONGC_196184_1

Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Brief: Arc For Civil Works Required For Work Over Operations In The Various Drill Sites Of Tripura Asset For 2 (Two) Years

Description: arc for civil works required for work over operations in the various drill sites of tripura asset for 2 (two) years 799014 : ongc tripura assetopen tender oil and natural gas corporation limited||central procurement department - ongc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 19.60 CR.

EMD: INR 17.20 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 22-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-06-2024

Opening Date: 13-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CE(I)

Contact Address: CPD-Delhi, 8th Floor, ONGC, Scope Minar, Core-4, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi-110092