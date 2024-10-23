ONGC Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall and Watch Tower at Gate No. 3 And Gate No. 2 - 2024_ONGC_211832_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall and Watch Tower at Gate No. 3 And Gate No. 2 and other online tender notices published by the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

About ONGC

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. It was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The company is one of the largest oil and gas producers in India and is responsible for around 70% of the country's crude oil production and 62% of its natural gas production. ONGC operates in India and abroad, with projects in 17 countries.

About Tender

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited requests a proposal for

Construction of Boundary Wall and Watch Tower at Gate No. 3 And Gate No. 2.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ONGC_211832_1

Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Brief: construction of boundary wall and watch tower at gate no. 3 and gate no. 2 at panchmukh stores, ongc tripura asset, agartala

Description: construction of boundary wall and watch tower at gate no. 3 and gate no. 2 at panchmukh stores, ongc tripura asset, agartala 799014 : agartala open tender oil and natural gas corporation limited||delhi- mm coordination and others-ongc||infrastrcture group - ongc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per terms and condition of contract.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.45 CR.

EMD: INR 10.67 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 19-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-11-2024

Opening Date: 11-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Ashwani Rajput

Contact Address: Room No. 12, Engineering Services, Agartala, Tripura - 799014