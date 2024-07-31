ONGC Invites Tender for repair and renovation of vacant flats at nazira and Sivasagar colonies - 2024_ONGC_202788_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for repair and renovation of vacant flats at nazira and Sivasagar colonies and other online tender notices published by the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

About ONGC

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. It was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The company is one of the largest oil and gas producers in India and is responsible for around 70% of the country's crude oil production and 62% of its natural gas production. ONGC operates in India and abroad, with projects in 17 countries.

ONGC's major subsidiaries include ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), which is the company's international arm for upstream operations, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), which is a subsidiary company that is involved in refining and petrochemicals. ONGC is also involved in various social and environmental initiatives, including the promotion of renewable energy, water conservation, and sanitation. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its contribution to the oil and gas sector and its sustainable development initiatives.

About Tender

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited requests a proposal for

repair and renovation of vacant flats at nazira and Sivasagar colonies.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ONGC_202788_1

Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Brief: repair and renovation of vacant flats at nazira and sivasagar colonies

Description: repair and renovation of vacant flats at nazira and sivasagar colonies 785640 : ongc,sivasagar, assamopen tenderoil and natural gas corporation limited||assam asset-ongc||engineering services and civil - ongc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER BEC CRITERIA

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.64 CR.

EMD: INR 3.16 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024

Opening Date: 20-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sivasagar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SE(Civil)

Contact Address: In-charge Tender cell, Engineering Services (Works), O.T Complex, Sivasagar, ONGC, Assam Asset, Sivasagar-785640