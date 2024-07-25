PGCIL Invites Tender for Demolition And Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters - 31554

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Demolition And Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters At 132 Kv Salakati Substation and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.
Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Demolition And Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters At 132 Kv Salakati Substation Under Onm Add Cap 2019-24.
Reference No: 31554
Tendering Authority: Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited
Brief: Demolition And Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters At 132 Kv Salakati Substation Under Onm Add Cap 2019-24
Estimated Cost: INR 4.92 CR.
Last Date for Submission: 01-08-2024
Opening Date: 01-08-2024
Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India