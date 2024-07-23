PGCIL Invites Tender for Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - GEM/2024/B/5189038

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - Msme Exemption and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - Msme Exemption and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

About PGCIL

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.

About Tender

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5189038

Tendering Authority: Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

Brief: Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: - custom bid for services - link 1 , custom bid for services -link 2 , custom bid for services - link 3

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 16.78 Lacs

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 02-08-2024

Opening Date: 02-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power POWER GRID Corporation OF INDIA Limited

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.