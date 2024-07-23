PGCIL Invites Tender for Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - GEM/2024/B/5189038

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - Msme Exemption and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.
Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5189038
Tendering Authority: Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited
Brief: Taking Of Dark Fiber On Lease - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Description: - custom bid for services - link 1 , custom bid for services -link 2 , custom bid for services - link 3
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 16.78 Lacs
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 02-08-2024
Opening Date: 02-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Power POWER GRID Corporation OF INDIA Limited