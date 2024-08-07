PMGSY Invites Tender for Balance Work of Upgradation of Road t07- Noga ali - 2024_CEASM_135783_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Balance Work of Upgradation of Road t07- Noga ali including Cross Drainage Work and 5 years Routine Maintenance in Sibsagar District and other online tender notices published by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

About PMGSY

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Govt. of India is endeavoring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitating policy development and planning at State level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.

About Tender

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana requests a proposal for the tenders for balance work of upgradation of road t07- noga ali including cross drainage work and 5 years routine maintenance in sibsagar district under pmgsy-iii, 2022-23, batch-1. (pkg no. as-21-577).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEASM_135783_1

Tendering Authority: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Brief: balance work of upgradation of road t07- noga ali including cross drainage work and 5 years routine maintenance in sibsagar district under pmgsy-iii, 2022-23, batch-1. (pkg no. as-21-577)

Description: balance work of upgradation of road t07- noga ali including cross drainage work and 5 years routine maintenance in sibsagar district under pmgsy-iii, 2022-23, batch-1. (pkg no. as-21-577) 785685 : nazira

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 73.25 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.90 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-08-2024

Opening Date: 12-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Nazira, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE PWD Nazira Territorial Roads Division

Contact Address: O/O EE PWD Nazira Territorial Roads Division

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.