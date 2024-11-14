PMGSY Invites Tender for Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Bholaganj to Nongjri - 2024_CEMEG_137198_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Bholaganj to Nongjri and other online tender notices published by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Govt. of India is endeavoring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitating policy development and planning at State level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Bholaganj to Nongjri
Reference No: 2024_CEMEG_137198_1
Tendering Authority: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Brief: Construction i/c mbt - construction i/c metalling and blacktopping of a road from bholaganj to nongjri (6.19 km) (mg/02/iii/08/12) upgradation using fdr technology
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 10.46 CR.
EMD: INR 20.93 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-12-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-12-2024
Opening Date: 03-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): Empowered Officer, SRRDA,PMGSY
Contact Address: Office of the Empowered Officer, SRRDA, PMGSY Cell Lower lachumiere, Meghalaya, Shillong - 7930001 0364-2506228/ cestandardpwdshillong@yahoo.co.in