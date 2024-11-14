PMGSY Invites Tender for Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Mrl29-Muktapur Dawki Road - 2024_CEMEG_137192_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Mrl29-Muktapur Dawki Road and other online tender notices published by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Mrl29-Muktapur Dawki Road and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

About PMGSY

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Govt. of India is endeavoring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitating policy development and planning at State level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.

About Tender

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana requests a proposal for the tenders for construction i/c metalling and blacktopping of a road from mrl29-muktapur dawki road (5.00 km) (mg/03/iii/01/01) upgradation.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEMEG_137192_1

Tendering Authority: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Brief: construction i/c metalling and blacktopping of a road from mrl29-muktapur dawki road (5.00 km) (mg/03/iii/01/01) upgradation

Description: construction i/c metalling and blacktopping of a road from mrl29-muktapur dawki road (5.00 km) (mg/03/iii/01/01) upgradation 793001 : muktapur dawki road

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 5.48 CR.

EMD: INR 10.96 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 6.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-12-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-12-2024

Opening Date: 03-12-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Empowered Officer, SRRDA,PMGSY

Contact Address: Office of the Empowered Officer, SRRDA, PMGSY Cell Lower lachumiere, Meghalaya, Shillong - 7930001 0364-2506228/ cestandardpwdshillong@yahoo.co.in

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.