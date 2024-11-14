PMGSY Invites Tender for Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Mrl57-5th Km - 2024_CEMEG_137185_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Mrl57-5th Km and other online tender notices published by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

About PMGSY

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Govt. of India is endeavoring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitating policy development and planning at State level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.

About Tender

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction I/C Metalling and Blacktopping of a Road from Mrl57-5th Km.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEMEG_137185_1

Tendering Authority: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Brief: construction i/c metalling and blacktopping of a road from mrl57-5th km of sutnga sumer road to semmasi via mulait mukhain village (5.567 km) (mg/03/iii/04/02) upgradation

Description: construction i/c metalling and blacktopping of a road from mrl57-5th km of sutnga sumer road to semmasi via mulait mukhain village (5.567 km) (mg/03/iii/04/02) upgradation 793001 : sutnga sumer road open tender ce-meghalaya

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 6.11 CR.

EMD: INR 12.22 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 7.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-12-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-12-2024

Opening Date: 03-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Empowered Officer, SRRDA,PMGSY

Contact Address: Office of the Empowered Officer, SRRDA, PMGSY Cell Lower lachumiere, Meghalaya, Shillong - 7930001 0364-2506228/ cestandardpwdshillong@yahoo.co.in