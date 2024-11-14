PMGSY Invites Tender for Construction of Rcc Bridge of Span 75.00m at Meghalaya- 2024_CEMEG_137307_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Rcc Bridge of Span 75.00m at Meghalaya and other online tender notices published by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Govt. of India is endeavoring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitating policy development and planning at State level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.
Reference No: 2024_CEMEG_137307_1
Tendering Authority: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Brief: construction of rcc bridge of span 75.00m at ch 11.320 km on road from 5th km of sutnga sumer road to semmasi via mulait mukhain village (mg/03/iii/04/02b)
793001 : semmasi
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 14.23 CR.
EMD: INR 28.45 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-12-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-12-2024
Opening Date: 03-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): Empowered Officer, SRRDA,PMGSY
Contact Address: Office of the Empowered Officer, SRRDA, PMGSY Cell Lower lachumiere, Meghalaya, Shillong - 7930001 0364-2506228/ cestandardpwdshillong@yahoo.co.in