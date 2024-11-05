PMGSY Invites Tender for Periodic Renewal of (I) Hangrum Village Road in N.C.Hills District- 2024_CEASM_136730_50

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Periodic Renewal of (I) Hangrum Village Road in N.C.Hills District and other online tender notices published by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Govt. of India is endeavoring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitating policy development and planning at State level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana requests a Periodic Renewal of (I) Hangrum Village Road in N.C.Hills District
Reference No: 2024_CEASM_136730_50
Tendering Authority: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Brief: periodic renewal of (i) hangrum village road (constructed under pmgsy package no as1805) and (ii)toulpui village road (constructed under pmgsy package no as1824) for the year 2024-25 in n.c.hills district
Description: pr/2024-25/56 788819 : n.c.hills
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 48.40 Lacs
EMD: INR 97.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.20 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 16-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 16-11-2024
Opening Date: 18-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CE PWD (Border Roads) Assam Chandmari Ghy 3
Contact Address: O/o The CE PWD (Border Roads)Assam Chandmari Ghy 3
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.