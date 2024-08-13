PMGSY Invites Tender for Upgradation of T04- Road From Umednagar To Monacherra Grant At Hailakandi -2024_CEASM_135790_5

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Upgradation of T04- Road From Umednagar To Monacherra Grant At Hailakandi and other online tender notices published by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was launched by the Govt. of India to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Govt. of India is endeavoring to set high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitating policy development and planning at State level in order to ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network.
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana requests a proposal for the tenders for Upgradation of T04- Road From Umednagar To Monacherra Grant At Hailakandi
Reference No: 2024_CEASM_135790_5
Tendering Authority: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Brief: Upgradation of t04- road from umednagar to monacherra grant via rajyasarpur pt v including cross-drainage works and routine maintenance of the works for 5 years under pmgsy-iii, 2024-25, batch-i
Description: as09096 788151 : hailakandi
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.13 CR.
EMD: INR 4.27 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 6.40 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 08-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 29-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 22-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 29-08-2024
Opening Date: 30-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Hailakandi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CE PWD (Border Roads) Assam Chandmari Guwahati- 3
Contact Address: O/o The CE PWD (Border Roads) Assam Chandmari Guwahati-3