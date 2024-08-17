Power Development Department Invites Tender for Development of Distribution Infrastructure at Mokokchung District - 2024_DP_654_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Development of Distribution Infrastructure at Mokokchung District of Nagaland and other online tender notices published by the Power Development Department.
Department of Power, Government of Nagaland is responsible for Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electricity throughout the state. In order to improve the electricity revenue, the state Government has started introducing Prepaid Electricity Meters in the main load centres of Kohima and Dimapur.
This initiative, in collaboration with M/S Universal Power Solutions, aims to reduce the AT&C Losses significantly, increase state revenue and deliver better service to the consumer.
Power Development Department requests a proposal For Tender for
development of distribution infrastructure at mokokchung district of nagaland under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme-rdss.
Reference No: 2024_DP_654_1
Tendering Authority: Power Development Department
Brief: development of distribution infrastructure at mokokchung district of nagaland under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme-rdss
Description: development of distribution infrastructure at mokokchung district of nagaland under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme-rdss 797001 : nagaland
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer RFB
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 1.27 CR.
Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-08-2024
Opening Date: 22-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Mokokchung, Nagaland, India
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (D and R)
Contact Address: Office of Chief Engineer (D and R),Kohima Nagaland