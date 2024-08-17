Power Development Department Invites Tender for Development of Distribution Infrastructure at Phek District - 2024_DP_659_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Development of Distribution Infrastructure at Phek District of Nagaland and other online tender notices published by the Power Development Department.

About Department of Power

Department of Power, Government of Nagaland is responsible for Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electricity throughout the state. In order to improve the electricity revenue, the state Government has started introducing Prepaid Electricity Meters in the main load centres of Kohima and Dimapur.

This initiative, in collaboration with M/S Universal Power Solutions, aims to reduce the AT&C Losses significantly, increase state revenue and deliver better service to the consumer.

About Tender

Power Development Department requests a proposal For Tender for

development of distribution infrastructure at phek district of nagaland under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme-rdss.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DP_659_1

Tendering Authority: Power Development Department

Brief: development of distribution infrastructure at phek district of nagaland under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme-rdss

Description: development of distribution infrastructure at phek district of nagaland under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme-rdss 797001 : nagaland

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer RFB

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 38.95 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 21-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 21-08-2024

Opening Date: 22-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Phek, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (D and R)

Contact Address: Office of Chief Engineer (D and R),Kohima Nagaland

