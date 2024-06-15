PWD Invites Tender for Annual Repairing / Maintenance Of Gplus3 Building And Gplus8 Building Of Igm Hospital, Agartala-2024_CEPWD_49246_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Annual Repairing / Maintenance Of Gplus3 Building And Gplus8 Building Of Igm Hospital, Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Annual Repairing / Maintenance Of Gplus3 Building And Gplus8 Building Of Igm Hospital, Agartala

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_CEPWD_49246_1

Tendering Authority- Public Works Department

Brief- Annual Repairing / Maintenance Of Gplus3 Building (Admin Building) And Gplus8 Building (Nti Building ) Of Igm Hospital, Agartala/Sh Repair To Pump, Motors In/C Plumbing, Aluminium Work, Brick Work, Plaster Etc And Other Allied Works At Igm Hospital

Description- annual repairing / maintenance of gplus3 building (admin building) and gplus8 building (nti building ) of igm hospital, agartala/sh repair to pump, motors in/c plumbing, aluminium work, brick work, plaster etc and other allied works at igm hospital 799001 : igm hospital,agartala

Key Values

Estimated Cost- INR 48.41 Lacs

EMD- INR 96.82 Thousand

Document Fee- INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 25-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 19-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 25-06-2024

Opening Date: 25-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- The EE,MCD,PWD(RandB),Agartala

Contact Address- O/o the Executive Engineer, MCD, PWD(RandB), Agartala

