PWD Invites Tender for Anti Erosion Works and 01 Rain Water Harvesting Rwh Scheme in Tripura- 2024_CEWR_53779_1

Public Works Department requests a Anti Erosion Works and 01 Rain Water Harvesting Rwh Scheme in Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CEWR_53779_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: 111 anti erosion works and 01 rain water harvesting rwh scheme anti erosion work along the bank of river manu at vulnerable locations of mainama nh 44a - under mainama vc within the jurisdiction of manu rd block during the year 2021 22 sh bank revetment work by cement concrete block 1 4 8 length 300.00 mtr. job no. tr 34 nabard ridf xxix 2023 2024.
Description: 111 anti erosion works and 01 rain water harvesting rwh scheme anti erosion work along the bank of river manu at vulnerable locations of mainama nh 44a 799275 : manu open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer to the tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.24 CR.
EMD: INR 4.47 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 06-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 06-11-2024
Opening Date: 06-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhalai, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur
Contact Address: Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur