PWD Invites Tender for Arrangement of Drinking Water Source At Bop-Acharjee Para At Tripura-2024_CEDWS_51323_1
About PWD
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a Arrangement of Drinking Water Source At Bop-Acharjee Para At Tripura
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CEDWS_51323_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Arrangement of drinking water source at bop- acharjee para , 96 bn under sector hq bsf udaipur/sh- sinking of 1 ( one ) no small bore deep tube well (sbdtw) by manual means including laying of distribution pipeline, installation of pump-motor set, c
Description: arrangement of drinking water source at bop- acharjee para , 96 bn under sector hq bsf udaipur/sh- sinking of 1 ( one ) no small bore deep tube well (sbdtw) by manual means including laying of distribution pipeline, installation of pump-motor set, c 799104 : under the dws sub-divsion, karbook
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 16.81 Lacs
EMD: INR 33.63 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 06-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-09-2024
Opening Date: 04-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Details
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer, DWS Division, Amarpur,
Contact Address: O/O The Executive Engineer, DWS Division, Amarpur, Gomati District, Tripura