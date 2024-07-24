PWD Invites Tender for Balance Work Estimate For Construction Of 10 Bedded Phc At Lakhimpur-2024_PWBNH_38108_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Balance Work Estimate For Construction Of 10 Bedded Phc At Lakhimpur and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Balance Work Estimate For Construction Of 10 Bedded Phc At Lakhimpur

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_PWBNH_38108_1

Tendering Authority- Public Works Department

Brief- Balance Work Estimate For Construction Of 10 Bedded Phc At Yubanagar Under Karunabari Block In Lakhimpur District Under Multi Sectoral Development Programme(12th Plan) For The Year 2016-17

Description-balance work estimate for construction of 10 bedded phc at yubanagar under karunabari block in lakhimpur district under multi sectoral development programme(12th plan) for the year 2016-17 787001 : yubanagar, lakhimpur

Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional)- Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost- INR 44.38 Lacs

EMD- INR 88.75 Thousand

Document Fee- INR 900.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 29-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 29-07-2024

Opening Date: 30-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Lakhimpur, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- Executive Engineer, PWD Bldg, LDTBD

Contact Address- Oo Executive Engineer, PWD Bldg, Lakhimpur District Territorial Building Division, North Lakhimpur

