PWD Invites Tender for C/o 2 Nos Rcc Bridge over Jengthu River in Arunachal Pradesh- 2024_PWDAP_1976_1

Public Works Department requests a C/o 2 Nos Rcc Bridge over Jengthu River in Arunachal Pradesh
Reference No: 2024_PWDAP_1976_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: c/o 2 nos rcc bridge over jengthu river to provide connectivity to unconnected villages of namsai circle with namsai hq in namsai district. (rcc bridge -25m span, steel arch bridge -60m span.)
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Bid document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 15.34 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 06-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-11-2024
Opening Date: 20-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer
Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer, Namsai Division, PWD, AP - 792103