PWD Invites Tender for C/o 2 Nos Rcc Bridge over Jengthu River in Arunachal Pradesh- 2024_PWDAP_1976_1

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a C/o 2 Nos Rcc Bridge over Jengthu River in Arunachal Pradesh

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PWDAP_1976_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: c/o 2 nos rcc bridge over jengthu river to provide connectivity to unconnected villages of namsai circle with namsai hq in namsai district. (rcc bridge -25m span, steel arch bridge -60m span.)

Description: c/o 2 nos rcc bridge over jengthu river to provide connectivity to unconnected villages of namsai circle with namsai hq in namsai district. (rcc bridge -25m span, steel arch bridge -60m span.) 792103 : namsai

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Bid document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 15.34 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 06-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-11-2024

Opening Date: 20-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer

Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer, Namsai Division, PWD, AP - 792103

