PWD Invites Tender for Construction and Strengthening of Road in Tawang District-2024_PWDAP_1909_1
About PWD
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a Construction and Strengthening of Road from Gongkhar to Gyamdong Village, Tawang District.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_PWDAP_1909_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Construction and Strengthening of Road from Gongkhar to Gyamdong Village, Tawang District.
Description: construction and strengthening of road from gongkhar to gyamdong village, tawang district. 790105 : tawang
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 11.92 CR.
EMD: INR 11.92 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-09-2024
Opening Date: 05-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Details
Contact Person (Optional): EXECUTIVE ENGINEER, JANG DIVISION, PWD,
Contact Address: EXECUTIVE ENGINEER, JANG DIVISION, PWD, PO- JANG, DISTRICT TAWANG, AP- 790105