PWD Invites Tender for Construction of 11 Nos Sbtw, Laying of Various Dia Pipe Lines At Tripura- 2024_CEDWS_51756_1

Public Works Department requests a Construction of 11 Nos Sbtw, Laying of Various Dia Pipe Lines At Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CEDWS_51756_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Construction of 11 nos sbtw, laying of various dia pipe lines, installation of submersible pump motor set other allied works at different locations of hrishyamukh block under dws sub-division, belonia during the year 2024-25 (gr-ii)
Description: construction of 11 nos sbtw, laying of various dia pipe lines, installation of submersible pump motor set other allied works at different locations of hrishyamukh block under dws sub-division, belonia during the year 2024-25 (gr-ii) 799155 : belonia
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer bid documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 70.82 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.42 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-09-2024
Opening Date: 12-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Belonia, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer, DWS Division Belonia
Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer, DWS Division Belonia