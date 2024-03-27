PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Auditorium Hall Of Baksa Degree College- 2024_BTC_37451_1
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Auditorium Hall Of Baksa Degree College and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department
The Sentinel is the online tender website that Construction Of Auditorium Hall Of Baksa Degree College and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department.
About PWD
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Auditorium Hall Of Baksa Degree College. Baganpara Under 25 No. Baganpara Mcla Constituency Under The Head Grants To Bc For Infrastructure Development Fund For The Year 2023-24
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_BTC_37451_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Construction Of Auditorium Hall Of Baksa Degree College. Baganpara Under 25 No. Baganpara Mcla Constituency Under The Head Grants To Bc For Infrastructure Development Fund For The Year 2023-24
Description: construction of auditorium hall of baksa degree college. baganpara under 25 no. baganpara mcla constituency under the head grants to bc for infrastructure development fund for the year 2023-24. (tn_90_12) 781346 : baksa
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer to DNit Documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 95.97 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.92 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-03-2024
Last Date for Submission:30-03-2024
Opening Date: 30-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Baksa, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): The Addl. Chief Engineer cum Director, PWD, BTC
Contact Address: O/o the Addl. Chief Engineer cum Director, PWD BTC
Disclaimer : Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.