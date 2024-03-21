PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Jeepable Bridge On Seijosa- Pakke Tiger Reserve - 2024_PWDAP_1835_1
About PWD
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Jeepable Bridge On Seijosa- Pakke Tiger Reserve
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_PWDAP_1835_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Construction Of Jeepable Bridge (Only Light Vehicles) On Seijosa- Pakke Tiger Reserve, Span 260.00 Mtrs
Description: jeepable bridge (only light vehicles) on seijosa- pakke tiger reserve, span 260.00 mtrs 790102 : pakke kessang open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 29.95 CR.
EMD: INR 29.95 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 27-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-03-2024
Opening Date: 28-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Kali Gumro
Contact Address: Office of The Executive Engineer Pakke Kessang Division, PWD,AP Pakke Kessang
