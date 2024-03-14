PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Office Building Of Directorate Of Census Operations Tripura-2024_CEPWD_48226_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Office Building Of Directorate Of Census Operations Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department
Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Office Building Of Directorate Of Census Operations Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_48226_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Office Building Of Directorate Of Census Operations Tripura, Ministry Of Home Affairs At Ushabazar, West Tripura Including Internal Water Supply, Sanitary Installation, Internal Electrification Works And Mechanical Works (Lift, Hvac,
Description: construction of office building of directorate of census operations tripura, government of india, ministry of home affairs at ushabazar, west tripura 799211 : mohnapur open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 12.29 CR
EMD: INR 24.57 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 08-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 05-04-2024
Opening Date: 05-04-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer
Contact Address: O/o The EE, Mohanpur Division, PWD(R and B)