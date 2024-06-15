PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories At Tripura-2024_CEWR_49257_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories At Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories At Tripura and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories At Tripura
Reference No.- 2024_CEWR_49257_1
Tendering Authority- Public Works Department
Brief- Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories And Laying Of Upvc Distribution System Of The Dtw Scheme On The Land Of Sri Abhijit Bhowmik Of Gainama Vc Under Manu Rd Block During The Year23 24 2nd Cal
Description- construction of pump house installation of 5000 7500 gph pump motor inc electrical accessories and laying of upvc distribution system of the dtw scheme on the land of sri abhijit bhowmik of gainama vc under manu rd block during the year23 24 2nd cal 799275 : manu
Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer to tender documents
Website (Optional)- Click here to open website
Estimated Cost- INR 24.27 Lacs
EMD- INR 48.54 Thousand
Document Fee- INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024
Opening Date: 02-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location1- Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional)- Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur
Contact Address- Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur
Disclaimer: The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Road Department.