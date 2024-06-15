PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories At Tripura-2024_CEWR_49257_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories At Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories At Tripura

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_CEWR_49257_1

Tendering Authority- Public Works Department

Brief- Construction Of Pump House Installation Of 5000 7500 Gph Pump Motor Inc Electrical Accessories And Laying Of Upvc Distribution System Of The Dtw Scheme On The Land Of Sri Abhijit Bhowmik Of Gainama Vc Under Manu Rd Block During The Year23 24 2nd Cal

Description- construction of pump house installation of 5000 7500 gph pump motor inc electrical accessories and laying of upvc distribution system of the dtw scheme on the land of sri abhijit bhowmik of gainama vc under manu rd block during the year23 24 2nd cal 799275 : manu

Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer to tender documents

Website (Optional)- Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost- INR 24.27 Lacs

EMD- INR 48.54 Thousand

Document Fee- INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024

Opening Date: 02-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur

Contact Address- Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur

