PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Rcc Long Span Bridge Over Papum River at Arunachal Pradesh-2024_CEAR_132795_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Rcc Long Span Bridge Over Papum River at Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department

The Sentinel is the online tender website that Construction Of Rcc Long Span Bridge Over Papum River at Arunachal Pradesh and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Rcc Long Span Bridge Over Papum River at Arunachal Pradesh

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEAR_132795_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: Construction Of Rcc Long Span Bridge Over Papum River.- The Rcc Long Span Bridge Of 72 M Span (3x 24m) Of Road From Upper Jote To Tapioso.

Description: construction of rcc long span bridge over papum river. 791110 : at chainage 1.010km of road from upper jote open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 14.97 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-03-2024

Opening Date: 26-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Papum pare, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE RWD POMA, YUPIA on behalf of HE, Governor of AP

Contact Address: O/o Executive Engineer, Rural Works Division, Papum Poma Yupia, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh

Attachment