PWD Invites Tender for Construction of Rcc Two Storied Annex Building of Sivasagar Polytechnic-2024_PWBNH_38679_1

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Construction of Rcc Two Storied Annex Building of Sivasagar Polytechnic

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PWBNH_38679_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: Construction of rcc two storied annex building of sivasagar polytechnic under sopd-g during the year 2023-24

Description: construction of rcc two storied annex building of sivasagar polytechnic under sopd-g during the year 2023-24 785640 : sivasagar

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 2.30 CR.

EMD: INR 4.60 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 4.60 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-09-2024

Opening Date: 18-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sivasagar, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): Spl. CE, PWD(B), H AND E, Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3

Contact Address: O/O The CE, PWD(Bldg), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3

